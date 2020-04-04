Donna Gonzalez, 74, Marion, passed away in her home at 9:47 pm on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born in Marion on April 28, 1945, to Meredith and Alice (Hart) Hill.
Donna worked for over 20 years with General Motors in Marion. She loved going to J&L for breakfast with her sister, Cassandra. She loved her family and spending time with them. Madonna will be remembered as very selfless, always putting others first. She was a firm believer in God and, when she would attend church, it would be with her sister at First Community Church in Matthews.
Survivors include her children, David W. (Teresa Ancil) Abbott of Jonesboro, Daphne Abbott of Logansport, Arthur Diskey, III, of Marion, Adam (Amber) Gonzalez of Indianapolis, Albert Gonzalez of Indianapolis, and Fernando Gonzalez, Jr., of Indianapolis; sisters, Beverly Fondenberger of Greentown, Esther (Greg) Davis of Kokomo, and Cassandra (Mieless) Nunico of Marion; brother, William Joseph (Joy) Hill of Marion; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her two dogs, Toby and Nacho.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fernando Gonzalez; and daughter, Teresa Abbott.
A private family viewing and graveside service will be held with Pastor Joe Ruberg officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.