Donna Faye Dodds, 85, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Feb. 19, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 10, 1934.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Lloyd Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials sent to Bethel Center Church of the Brethren, 1770 West State Road 26, Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences: www.keplingerfuneral home.com
