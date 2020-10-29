Donna Dianne Tucker, 71 of Marion died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her residence Tuesday evening. She was born in Elwood Indiana on August 19, 1949 to Richard Allen and Peggie Joy (Edwards) Burris. Donna married Vern S. Tucker on June 1, 1986, he preceded her in death on November 14, 2007.
Donna was a registered nurse. She earned her RN at I.U. Kokomo and later her nursing bachelor degree at Indiana Wesleyan. She excelled in the obstetrics department, assisting many ladies with their childbirth experience. Donna had a skill that would bring a sense of ease to the expecting mothers. She had worked at Tipton County Memorial Hospital and most recently was the director of Maternal Child and Pediatric at Marion General Hospital.
