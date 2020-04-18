Donna Claire Boatwright, 74, of Jonesboro, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, January 14, 1946, to Norman and Dorothy (Atkins) Studebaker. On September 30, 1967, she married Terry Boatwright at Lakeview Wesleyan Church in Marion, who survives.
She worked for Mississinewa Community Schools as a teacher’s aide in special education for many years retiring in 2000. She also worked as a Direct Support Professional for Carey Services, retiring in 2015. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, taking care of her family, cooking, gardening, and traveling.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Terry Boatwright; daughters, Leslie (Richard) Wilkins of Jonesboro, Lisa (Marc) Freeman of Fairmount; son, Kyle (Megan) Boatwright of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Dylan Miller, Dalton Miller, Macinzie Orr, Marisa (Cody) Bohlander, Tess Boatwright, Pete Boatwright, Louis Boatwright; great-grandchildren, Oakley Miller, Lyla Bohlander, baby boy Miller (coming soon); brother, Bob (Carolyn) Studebaker of Gas City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Gene (Mickey) Studebaker, Bud (Delores) Studebaker, Ronnie Studebaker; and two nephews, Rusty Studebaker, Mike Studebaker.
At Donna’s request, she will be cremated with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Special Olympics Indiana, 6200 Technology Center Drive, Suite 105, Indianapolis, IN 46278, or Marion-Grant County Humane Society P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
