Dondi D. Edwards, 53, Marion, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 12, 1967, to Gale Edwards and Diane (Eakins) Fields and step-father, Brian Fields.
Dondi loved sports and was an avid pool player. He was on two pool leagues and was Captain of the league on which he and his wife, Cheryl both competed. Dondi was an avid Cubs fan. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and worked for MoFab in Anderson, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.