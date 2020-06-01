Donald W. Dailey, 78, Marion, went home to be with The Lord at 6:01 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, July 16, 1941, to Virgil and Margaret “Marie” (McNutt) Dailey. On May 3, 1982, he married Kim Gentner, and she survives.
He was 1959 graduated of Mississsinewa High School and was a 1966 graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX. He taught school as well as coached in the Mississinewa Community School system. He retired from Bell Fibre after 15 years. Don loved baseball, basketball, bowling, and golf. He was a South Paw pitcher for the Twin City Bankers, and was inducted into the National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. His bowling career included two 300 games as well as two 299 games. In 1982 he was inducted into the Marion Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
He had a gregarious personality and was able to touch many lives.
Survivors include his daughters, Kim (John) Ellis of Greentown, Wendy (Randy) Brookshire of Gas City; sons, Brad (Becky) Dailey of Gas City, Warren (Kelly) Dailey of Sweetser; grandchildren, Zachary Ellis of Fort Wayne, Matt (Kelly) Ellis of Hudsonville, MI, Seth (Amanda) Hunter of Gas City, Samantha Hunter of Fort Wayne, Corbin, Brianna, Chase, and Knox Dailey of Sweetser; mother-in-law, Millie Gentner of Marion; sister in law, Peggy (Steve) Kastelein of Peoria, IL., and several nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Margaret “Marie” Dailey; maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Linnie McNutt; paternal grandparents, Edmond and Mary Dailey.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Donald’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel. Steve Kastelein will be officiating with burial following at Gardens of Memory – Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Gilead Ministries 212 N. Baldwin Ave. Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
