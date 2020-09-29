Donald Stouder age 86, of Columbia City, IN died September 25, 2020.
Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Rev. Ray Scribner officiating . There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Huntington County.
Memorials are suggested to the Evangelical United Methodist Church in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana.
Online condolences can be given at www.baileylove.com.
