Donald R. Salmon Jr., 77, of Decatur, IN, passed away at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IN. He was born on Thursday, Aug. 12, 1943, in Jay County, IN.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Military Rites will be conducted by the US Marine Corp. at 6:00PM.
