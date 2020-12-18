Donald Lee Robinson Sr., 81, passed away on December 16, 2020 at 6:40AM.
Friends and family may gather for visitation on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N Matilda, Warren, from 10:30AM to 12:30PM. A funeral service will be held at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home at 12:30PM on Monday, December 21, 2020 with Rev. Rusty Strickler officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Masonic Cemetery in Warren with military honors.
