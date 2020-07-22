Donald Lee Courtney, 75, of Harford City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
Donald married Margaret Wilson on August 14, 1995; she passed away on February 3, 2020. He worked for the Container Corporation of Wabash for over thirty years.
Funeral services are at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992 with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service starting at 1:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.