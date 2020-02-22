Donald L. Reef, 89, Geneva, Indiana died at 9 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2020.
Friends may gather at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N. Washington St. Geneva, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bryant on Feb. 29.
A service at the church on Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Martin Bornhoeft & Pastor Robert Abner officiating.
Preferred memorials to the Redeemer Lutheran Church PO Box 156 Bryant, Indiana 47326 or to Family Life Care 108 S. Jefferson St. Berne Indiana 46711.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
