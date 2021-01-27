Donald H. Day, 81, Bloomington, passed away in his home at 5:00 pm on Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was born in Peru, Indiana, on Tuesday, December 26, 1939, to Nathaniel and Thelma (Hinkle) Day. On May 27, 1967, he married his beloved wife, Sharon L. Biehl, and she survives.
Donald graduated from Wabash High School and was a salesperson with Sutters Dairy and Abbey Carpet. He was a member of Unity Christian Church in Marion and Sherwood Oaks Christian Church in Bloomington. Donald enjoyed preparing items for fundraising for I.D.E.S., as well as refinishing antique furniture.
