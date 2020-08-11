Donald G. Stewart, 70, Marion, passed away at 12:05 am on August 7, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on February 10, 1950, to Virgle and Pauline (Costner) Stewart.
Visitation is from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Donald’s life will begin at 3:00 pm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
