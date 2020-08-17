Donald Eugene Weatherly, Sr. 81 transitioned to his heavenly home on August 12, 2020 at Aperion Care of Marion. Born April 12, 1939 to the late Cora (Malone) and Thomas Weatherly in Marion, IN.
Donald was retired from the United States Army and Thompkins after 40 years as a high lift driver. He was a member of Christ Temple Apostolic Church where he served on the Men’s Ministry, Music Ministry and he also sang with his family group the Weatherly Gospel Assemble. He belonged to the Wilson Lodge #12 for over 45 years where he served as Secretary and Worshipful Master. He also belonged to Marion Consistory #60 where he was elevated to 33rd Degree Mason. He was a member of Elzora Temple #24. Excellent High Priest of Garfield Chapter #5. He served on the Board of Directors for Prince Hall for 35 years and was a life member of Marion Indiana Chapter of the NAACP. He was a record holder for Cross Country Two-Mile race at Marion High School’s Hall of Fame and was a Golden Glove Champion. He was a wonderful husband and father.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Allen Luster; brothers, Thomas, Phillip “Gates” and Timothy Weatherly and sister, Lois Dean.
Donald leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Emma Mae Weatherly of Marion; sons, Donald E. Weatherly (Anne), Jr. of Marion, David L. Weatherly of Charlotte, N.C. and Glen Luster of Marion. Daughters, Deidra E. Nukes of Indianapolis and Kimberly K. Blackmon (Michael) of Marion. Brothers, Elder Jonathan Weatherly (Beverly), Daniel Weatherly (Denise), Melvin Weatherly (Pennie) and Michael Weatherly all of Marion. Sisters, Delores Morrell and Deborah Weatherly of Marion. Also 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice Care especially nurse Beth and Chaplain Andrew.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. with calling from 10 a.m. until time of service at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church 1204 W. 14th St., Marion, IN. Bishop David Birchette officiant and eulogist. Interment at Grant Memorial Park.
Professional services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com
