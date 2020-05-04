Donald Eugene “Boogie” Masters, 88, peacefully left this world surrounded by his loving family to meet his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 24, 2020. Boogie was born in Burlington, Kentucky in 1931 to Thomas and Bernice (Nixon) Masters. He began his first job at his family’s gas station in Hebron, KY. He married JoAnn Hollars on May 12, 1956. Boogie worked at the Fisher Body Plant in Marion, Indiana from 1957 to 1987. Despite his claims to the contrary, Boogie never worked at Puss’s Pool Room.
Surviving are Boogie’s wife of 63 years, JoAnn, his sister, Margie (Galen) McGlasson (KY) and sister-in-law, Sue Masters (KY). He is also survived by his daughter, Hope (Rick) Schuler (Marion) and his two sons, Scott Masters (Jonesboro) and Donnie Masters (Marion). Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Brook Stephens (Nashville, TN), Scott (Alex) Schuler (Sweetser), Brandon Schuler (West Lafayette), Casey Goble (Matthews), Shelly (Kyle) Fanning (Fairmount), Jordan (Katie) Masters (Holly Ridge, NC), Dustin Masters (Marion), and Kristy (Nick) Frank (Fairmount). Boogie is also blessed to leave seventeen great-grandchildren to cherish his memory.
In addition to his parents, Boogie was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Dorothy and Ray Straub, Vernon and Edna Masters, Dempsey and Arlene Masters, Betty and Bill Hoffman, Carroll Masters; and in-laws, Bynam and Maude Hollars.
Boogie attended Liberty Baptist Church where he celebrated his lifelong commitment to his Lord. From an early age, he had a deep love of music of all kinds, and this led to his unique nickname. He particularly favored spiritual music, country music, and anything by Elvis. It was very rare that Boogie was not humming a tune or doing a little dance step as he went about his day. Boogie possessed an extensive knowledge of all kinds of engines and cars and spent time working on and repairing them. He had a deep love for America and a tender spot for any servicemen in harm’s way. Boogie loved his family and enjoyed family dinners and celebrations. Hearing him pray before every meal or gathering has left a profound mark on each and every member of his family. Whenever his name came up, a smile was sure to follow. Boogie had a keen sense of humor, and he always filled hearts with laughter. His sheer joy for life was infectious. He was one-of-a-kind and will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be held from 11 am – 1 pm on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN with a graveside service to follow at 2 pm at Gardens of Memory.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
