Donald E. Ladd, 87, of Swayzee, passed away in Cincinnati on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born in Swayzee, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 26, 1933, to Franklin and Ina Ladd. On May 18, 1962, he married Phyllis Meyer, and she survives.
Donald was a graduate of Swayzee High School, where he lettered in basketball. He was a member of the IBEW union during his working years and a member of Swayzee UMC. Donald was a farmer for over 70 years and also worked at Anaconda for 43 years. He loved working outside and had planted many trees on his farm. He greatly enjoyed nurturing them and watching them grow. He also tended his bird feeders, which he said were for his wife so she could watch the birds outside the kitchen window. However, he got a great deal of enjoyment out of them as well. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Phyllis. Donald was a Pacers fan and also loved NASCAR.
