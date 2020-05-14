Donald E. Harner, 96, Swayzee, passed away at 5:15 am on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Washington, Indiana, on Sunday, December 2, 1923, to Arthur and Ethel (Morgan) Harner. On March 26, 1988, he married Phyllis M. Key, who survives.
Donald graduated from Washington High School and served in the United States Army during World War II. Following his honorable discharge from the military, Donald worked in general assembly for 27 years with General Motors (Marion), retiring in 1987.
He was a member of Swayzee Christian Church, where he taught Sunday school. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader. Donald also enjoyed traveling and liked going out West. His trips to the Grand Canyon were especially memorable where he rode a mule down into the canyon three times. His most recent trip was when he was nearing 80.
Additional survivors include his children, Myron (Theresa) Harner of Fort Meyers, FL, Susan (David) Kirby of FL, Robert (Carol) McPeak of Marion, Terry L. McPeak of LaFontaine, Donald (Jackie) McPeak of Marion, Linda Lines of Swayzee, and Joyce (Robert) Hurd of Marion; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Thelma (Gib) Mitchner and Pauline McCullough.
There will be a private visitation and service with burial following in Thrailkill Cemetery, Swayzee.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Swayzee Christian Church, 110 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN 46986.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
