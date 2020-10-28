Donald E. Clevenger, 75 of Marion died at his home Monday, October 26, 2020 surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Don loved his wife Sarah “Sally” (Jacob), married 56 years. Also surviving are his daughters: Laura (Bart) Matney of Summitville, IN and Martha (Mike) Alexander of Greenwood, IN. His sister: Jackie Michaelson, Philadelphia, PA; brother: Richard (Karen) Clevenger, Lawrenceville, GA. Grandchildren: Garrett Matney, Lacey, WA, Abigail “Abi” Matney (Fiancé Jared Swenson) of Summitville, IN, Rebekkah (fiancé Mikie Huff) Alexander of Blacksburg, VA and Emma Alexander, Greenwood, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Mary Clevenger, his brother Joseph, and in-laws William and Dorothy Jacob.
