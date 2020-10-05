Donald Douglas Chunn, 62, La Fontaine, passed away at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Peru, Indiana, on Monday, April 7, 1958, to George and Patricia (Foreman) Chunn.
He worked for 30 years with Carey Services. Donald enjoyed playing basketball, loved animals, and liked being outdoors fishing and camping. He enjoyed riding horses and even won a trophy for his riding. He liked antique cars and when he could, he loved cheering on the Indianapolis Colts.
Survivors include his father, George D. (Shirley) Chunn of Akron, and sister, Linda Chunn of Fredonia, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Chunn.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 11:30 am on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington Street, Swayzee, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Donald’s life will begin at 11:30 am with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Thrailkill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County Tower Suites 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN, 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
