Donald “Don” Marvin Wyatt, 86, of Marion, went to be with the Lord at 10:14 pm on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in his home. Born in Marion on December 20, 1934, Donald was the son of the late Marvin Martin and Grace (Farlow) Wyatt. He married Ruby M. Reagan on July 31, 1976, in Marion, and she survives.
Don graduated from Anderson High School. He moved to Marion from Anderson and retired after 33 years from BICC Industrial Company (formerly Anaconda Wire & Cable; Ericsson; BICC; Cablec; and General Cable). He began as the Accounting Clerk and completed accounting and some sales classes. He became Customer Service Manager of the Sales Department and then Market Manager of Mining Cable. He then contracted to be a Consultant for Mining Cable for two years until his retirement.
