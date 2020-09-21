Donald "Don" L. Foland, 90, Gas City, passed away in his home on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born in Madison County, Indiana, on Thursday, August 14, 1930, to Thomas and Edna (Knopp) Foland. On October 8, 1950, he married Barbara Ohler, and she survives.
Don graduated from Alexandria High School and worked for General Motors for 36 years until he retired February 28, 1988. Don enjoyed watching Purdue University sports and NASCAR. He liked working in his yard, gardening and bird watching. Service to his church, family, and friends was a big part of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Foland of Gas City; daughters, Donnetta (Larry) Robinson of Mishawaka, Peggy (Bob) Lazard of Indianapolis, Melanie (David) Rennaker of Marion, and Sheila (Randy) Ott of Fairmount; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Edna Foland.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Don's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Park View Cemetery in Alexandria, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Christian Church 401 E. N. D St., Gas City, IN, 46933.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.