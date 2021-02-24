Donald "Don" E. Logan, 91, formerly of Fairmount, died Monday, Feb.22, 2021, at his Marion residence. Don was born on July 30, 1929, in Jonesboro, Indiana, son of the late Ellis and Tempa (Brown) Logan. Don was drafted into the Army in January 1950. He served until December of 1953, reaching the rank of Corporal. He married Valarie L. Pace on Nov. 25, 1953. Valarie preceded him in death on June 1, 2004. After Valarie's passing, he married Frances Logan on Aug. 5, 2007. Don retired after 38 years at Dana Corporation, where he worked in production. Don attended the Fairmount Friends Church and Country Community Church. He loved antique cars, collecting ink pens, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.
Don is survived by his 2 daughters; Deborah L. Whitehurst and Bethany A. Logan, both of Marion, IN; granddaughter, Justina L. (Nathan)Evans, England; grandson, Michael Scheidenberger, Marion, IN; and great-granddaughter, Lucy Evans, England.
