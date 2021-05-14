Donald C. Knutson, 85, passed away in Indianapolis on May 12, 2021. He was the only child born to the late Clarence and Lauretta (Donnelly) Knutson.
Don came to Marion in 1954 and worked in production and later as a foreman for General Tire until his retirement. He married Elizabeth J. Marco on July 7, 1956 and celebrated 64 years of marriage in 2020. Mrs. Knutson survives. The couple moved to Plainfield to be near their daughter in 2015 and enjoyed being spoiled by the extra love and attention. In his free time Don enjoyed coin and James Dean memorabilia collecting, eating out with family and friends, fishing, gardening and bird watching. He was a devoted husband and father and very much enjoyed his role as grandfather and great-grandfather. Don was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
