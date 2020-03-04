Donal ‘Don’ Russel Johnson, 93, of rural Gaston, died on Feb. 27, 2020, in IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice, Muncie. He was born in Gaston on Sept. 3, 1926, the son of the late Russel and Marylee (West) Johnson.
Don graduated from Gaston High School and attended Purdue University for Agriculture. He served in the United States Army during World War II.
In 1948, he married Lois Vivian Hicks. Together they shared 52 years, until she preceded him in death in 2000. On Sept. 29, 2006, he married Donna Richards, in Marion.
As a lifelong resident of the Gaston community, Mr. Johnson had been a farmer and rural letter carrier. He was also a member of the Gaston Lions Club, served on the Board of Directors Federal Land Bank, Board of Directors of the Delaware County Co-op and Outstanding Young Farmers of Indiana. He attended Grace Community Church, Marion.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Richards Johnson, Gaston; his daughter: Joanne Johnson Troutner, Lafayette; a step-daughter: Wanda (Mike) Carter; five grandchildren: Leslie (Shawn) Zolman; Jason (Brandi Fisher) Richards; Jed (Brook) Richards; Lindsey (Jeff) Cook; and Lucas (Ashlee Hiffernan) Carter; and eight great grandchildren: Marissa Zolman; Chandlor Cook; Bailey Richards; Michael Zolman; Jonathon Cook; Elijah Cook; Dakota Richards; and Leah Cook.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Laura Johnson and Carolyn Johnson; a son-in-law, Lary Troutner; and a step-son: Fred Richards.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020 at Grace Community Church, 1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tom Mansbarger officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Don & Lois Johnson College of Ag Scholarship, Purdue Research Foundation, 1281 Win Hentschel Blvd, West Lafayette, Indiana 47906, or to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St. Upland.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
