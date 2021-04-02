Donabell V. Moore, 90, of LaFontaine, passed away at 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Aster Place in Lafayette, Indiana. She was born on Feb. 27, 1931, in LaFontaine, to the late Elmer and Florence (Mann) Grossman.
Donabell was a 1948 graduate of LaFontaine High School. She then graduated from Lutheran School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She married James H. Moore on Dec. 7, 1952; he passed away on Dec. 20, 2018. Donabell was a homemaker and she also worked for the Metropolitan School District of Wabash as a school nurse. She was raised attending the Lincolnville United Methodist Church.
