Don Wayne Batchelor was born on Nov. 19, 1957, in Brownsville, Tennessee to the proud parents of Jimmie D. Sr. & Martha Batchelor who both preceded him in death. He accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of the late Rev. Samuel Guy at the Friendship Baptist Church in Brownsville, Tennessee. In 1975 he joined and served faithfully at the Rising Star Baptist Church in Marion, Indiana under the leadership of Rev B.T. Jackson. On April 29, 1987, he joined and was a faithful member of the Greater New Light Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Larry Batchelor where he was a deacon and superintendent of education.
Don graduated from Haywood High School and later attended Ivy Tech Community College in Muncie, Indiana. He was employed by Marion Community Schools for 34 years retiring as the director of Transportation. He also was employed as the City Code Enforcer and later elected as Marion City Council Member of District 5 and served five terms. Don was honored to serve ward 5 for 18 years.
