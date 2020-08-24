Dominick R. Hubbard, 23, of Wabash, passed away at 2:42 p.m. on August 20, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born on April 12, 1997, in Wabash, to Richard (Nichole) Hubbard, Jr., and the late Tabetha Flynn.
Funeral services will at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana. Burial will follow at Memorial Lawns Cemetery in Wabash.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service starting at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.