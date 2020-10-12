Dolores G. “Cookie” Shaw, 86, went to her eternal home in Heaven surrounded by her loving family on October 6, 2020. Cookie, her nickname from birth, was born to Otto G. and Mary Edyth Annetta Cecelia Evarista (Genereux) Fiedler on August 3, 1934, in Pontiac, Michigan. She was the baby of her family having three sisters: Jean (Joseph) Hebert, Therese (Floyd) Watts, and Ruth (Jack) Fitzgerald.
Cookie met the love of her life, David E. Shaw, in February of 1950 at the Glenwood Cafe in Pontiac, Michigan. They married on October 7, 1950, in Angola, Indiana. In Cookie's words, they were married “a long a** time”. Two years later they had their first child, Catherine (deceased) (Harvey) Ardman, proceeded by Jeffery (Denise) Shaw, Cynthia Cunningham, and Jennifer (Joseph) Wegner.
Cookie worked at Marion Community Schools for 44 years in the school cafeteria and loved the kids whom she fed.
Cookie also loved watching The Golden Girls on TV. Those close to her said she was most like dingy Rose, but she also had the sarcasm and strong will of Dorothy, the charm of Blanch, and the "say it like I see it" of Sophia.
Cookie, along with the rest of her family, was so proud that at the age of 65 she went back to school and received her high school diploma from Marion High School. She was so excited to wear her cap and gown and to be a graduate.
Cookie and her husband were avid Marion Giants fans, long-time season ticket holders, and even hosted film viewing parties for the basketball team catered by McDonald's. They also spent countless hours volunteering together at Matter Park, St. Paul Catholic School/Church, and Tricia Reitler's Memorial at Indiana Wesleyan University. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 70 years; children; grandchildren, Derek (Erica) Cunningham, Tiffany (Eric) Felver, whom she considered her own children, Molly (Woody) Couder, Michelle (Ben) Johnson, Cynthia Ardman, Dustin (Kasondra) Shaw, and Michael Shaw; great-grandchildren, Shawne Evarista (Evie) Tracy, who was the light of her life, Caleb and Caiden Felver, Audrey and Landon Couder, Graham Johnson, Ella, Vera and Jaxon Shaw, and FreyOnnya and Wycklynd Shaw.
Also left to honor her memory is special niece and grocery shopping friend, Madonna (Larry) French; former neighbor who was like a daughter, Gina Frajola Doyle; long-time friends, Betty (Robert) Arrendale, Joan (Jack) Theurer, Rita Mae Geeson; pain in her side/buddy, David Piper; her four-legged friend, Pupcake; and honorary family member, Kristy Working.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bendaly and his incredible staff at Progressive Cancer Center and Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne for their extraordinary care and compassion in Cookie’s final days.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1031 Kem Rd., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am. Father Kevin Hurley will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952 or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
