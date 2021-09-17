Dolores Beverly Sorrell, 81, Marion, passed away at 9:05 am on Monday, August 30, 2021, in her home. She was born in Milton, Wisconsin, on Friday, May 10, 1940, to Mike and Olive Extrom.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St., Marion, IN, followed by dinner at 601 Jefferson St., Marion, IN 46953.
