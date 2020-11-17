Dixie (Wright) Schoolman, 79, passed peacefully on November 11th with her husband Richard Schoolman by her side.
Dixie was part owner of Guys and Gals Children’s Shop, in Hardy, AR in the 1970’s. She also worked for the Hilton Hotel chain and traveled across the country. She was in charge of entertainment and hospitality and worked with many famous entertainers and celebrities, interacting with them on a regular basis. In addition to making sure they were happy and had what they needed, she also told them where they needed to be, what they needed to do, and was not afraid to challenge them if needed. Dixie’s sister, Linda, once saw her tell Bob Newhart to take a “step back” and Bob replied, “Ok, Miss Dixie”! Pretty darn good for a girl from Home Corner!
