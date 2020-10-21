Diona Lucille Brumett, 85, Marion, passed away in her home at 4:30 am on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born in Brodhead, Kentucky, on Friday, August 9, 1935, to Dempsey and Myrtle (Proffitt) Bishop. On September 15, 1956, she married Lenord A. Brumett.
She was a faithful wife and mother who served her family well. She was a member of Oak Chapel United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star, Upland Chapter. Diona enjoyed camping, playing BINGO, and going to casinos. She also liked playing cards and traveling. Most important was her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family would like to thank the kind hearts and sensitive caring staff of Elara Care, Kokomo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.