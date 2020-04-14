Dinah G. Rutledge, 67, of Gas City, formerly of Majenica, died April 11, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held at Star of Hope Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Arthritis Foundation, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Dinah was born June 3, 1952 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, to Douglas and Robbie I. (Bell) Rutledge.
Her caregiver, Marty Miller survives in Columbia City. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Rex Rutledge.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Dinah G. Rutledge.
