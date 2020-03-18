Dick A. Burchard, 80, of Montpelier, IN, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren. He was born Thursday, October 05, 1939, in Blackford County.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember for a public visitation at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Due to the Covid-19 virus there will be a private family service.
Preferred memorials: The Donor's Favorite Charity
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
