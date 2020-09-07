Dianne Marie Flowers 62, departed this life on September 1, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN. Dianne was born on January 13, 1958 in Marion, IN to Bertha Folden Flowers and Troy Sanders Sr.
Dianne accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age at St. Paul Baptist Church in Marion, IN. Dianne later attended God’s House Ministries in Marion, IN. Dianne love to worship the Lord, daily bible reading, spending time with family and friends, keeping her great great nieces and nephews, scrolling thru Facebook, playtime with her dog Diamond and quality time with her only child Kenyette whom she cherished. Dianne was employed with Riverbend Rehabilitation until she became disabled.
Dianne leaves to cherish her memories her daughter Kenyette Flowers; siblings James (Dwight) Folden, Herman (Donna) Folden, Barbara Folden, Sally Folden (Jesse Leroy), Beverly Ann Jones, Ronnie Flowers, Bobby Sanders, George Sanders, Michael Sanders, Evelyn Osborn, Dorothy Sanders Carter and Annie Sanders Joseph along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her pet Diamond Flowers.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents Bertha Folden Flowers and Troy Sanders Sr.; Brother Bill Folden, Jerome Flowers, Jessie Leroy Folden and Troy Sanders Jr.
Services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Greater Second Baptist Church, 705 W. 26th Street, Marion, In. Viewing 10-12, Service at 12 Noon. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.