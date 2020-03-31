Dianna Ruth Stephens, 76, died. Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Hartford City on July 28, 1943 to Walter Bennett and Mary Myrtle (Fetty) Bennett.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, visitation will remain private. The family will be having a Memorial Service at a later date.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.