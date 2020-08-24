Dianna K. Spencer, 74, a lifetime resident of Wabash, passed away at 7:38 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Autumn Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Wabash.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992. Burial followed at Friends Cemetery in Wabash.
Visitation for friends and family was from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
