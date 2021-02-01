Diann K. (Hatfield) Johnson, 75, died Saturday, Jaunuary 30, 2021 at her Jonesboro residence.
Diann was born in Marion, Indiana on June 25, 1945, daughter of the late Walter and Dorothea (Click) Hatfield. She graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1963. Diann and her husband Jim, of 56 years were married on May 15, 1965. Diann had worked at the Marion-Grant County Chamber of Commerce, the Davis Clinic, and the Fairmount, Jonesboro, and Marion Post Office, was a type setter for the Ink Spot and most recently a transcriptionist for David Payne Law Office. In her free time she enjoyed reading, puzzles and crocheting blankets especially baby blankets. She loved being a mother and grandmother.
