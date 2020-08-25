Diana Marie Mathias, 58 of Fairmount died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital, Indianapolis. Born November 23, 1961, at Marion, Indiana to the late Frederick Junior and Doris Emily (Lloyd) Mathais
She graduated from Eastbrook High School – Class of 1980. She was a homemaker and previously worked at Walmart for many years.
Diana was very talented and handy and loved gardening, cooking, woodworking, sewing, and going to auctions. She was a collector of may things: cows, cabbage patch dolls, and cookbooks. She was an Elvis Presley fan and an Indianapolis Colts fan.
She is survived by her companion of many years John Fox, Fairmount, daughter Angel (Rob Smith) Timmons, Marion, sons; Jeremy (Ryan K.) Timmons, Fairmount, Jason (Melody Duke) Timmons, Fairmount, Mason D. Fox, Fairmount. Step-daughter; Brooke Metzger, Brother; Fred (Georgina L.) Mathias, Fairmount. Grandchildren; Whitney Timmons, Allie Timmons, Samantha Townsand, Rileah, Andraya Timmons, Mia Timmons, Jysaiha Oxendine, Destine, Torianna, Stacia,Meleaque, Makeala, Marcus Teresa, Robert Jr., and Robert Smith Jr. Step-grandchildren; Victor and Isiah. 8 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are her dogs: Buddy and Itty.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Mickey Mathias, and her cat, Boss Man.
Services celebrating Diana’s life will be Friday, August 28, 2020, with the family receiving friends from 2-4 PM followed by a funeral service at 4:00 PM with Rev. John Lenfesty officiating. Cremation will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to College Park Chapel, Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave. Marion, Indiana 46953.
Memorials are to help defray funeral expenses and may be made to the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be made at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.