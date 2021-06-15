Diana Lynn Cain, 59, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Diana was born on Sept. 30, 1961, to the late Gary Hagebusch and Connie Isaacs, who survives. She was a stay at home mom to her two children, Darrick and Alexis. She enjoyed listening to her rock music as loud as she could, and loved her three dogs. Having such a giving heart, she would help anyone in need. More than anything, she loved being a Grammy. Her grandchildren, Kent and Nora, were the light of her life. She loved to have them over for sleepovers and spend all the time she could with them.
Diana is survived by her mother, Connie; children, Darrick Cain and Alexis (Michael) Collins, both of Fairmount; brother, Kent (Sarah) Hagebusch, Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Kent and Nora Collins, Fairmount; aunts, Linda Hayes, Miriam Cox, and Sue (Denny) Winslow; niece, Alison Hagebusch; and cousin, Shane (Christina) Haley.
