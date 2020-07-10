Diana L. Wheadon, 58, Warren, passed away at 9:26 pm on June 20, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne. She was born in Marion on Monday, October 30, 1961, to Jack and Lena (Ritter) White. She was married to Terry Wheadon, who preceded her in death.
Visitation is from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Following visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Diana’s life will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
