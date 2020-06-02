Diana L. Kilgore, age 76, of Huntington, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Warsaw Meadows Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington County with Rev. Raymond Scribner officiating.
Diana was born on April 1, 1944 in Marion, the daughter of Arthur and Garnet “Dolly” (Burman) Kistler. She attended Huntington High School and was a homemaker and childcare provider. Diana dearly loved her family.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington County with Rev. Raymond Scribner officiating.
