Diana K. Roberds, 79, Lebanon, passed away in her home at 11:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born in Marion on Monday, October 21, 1940, to Gerald and Helen (Fite) Coleman.
Diana graduated from Sweetser High School and went on to receive her associate's degree from Indiana Business College in Marion, where she met the love of her life, George L. Roberds. They were married on December 22, 1962. She taught at the business college in Marion prior to working in the Accounting Department at Community Hospital North.
Diana enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, and playing cards, especially Euchre. She was also actively involved with Sweet Adelines.
She loved her children and grandchildren dearly. Although she had no siblings, Diana was the favorite cousin and close friend of more people than we can count. Her ability to make people laugh will be deeply missed.
She is survived by George, her loving husband of nearly 58 years; daughter, Julie A. (Mark) Wolf of Lebanon; son, Steven L. (Mary) Roberds of Silver Spring, MD; grandchildren, Benjamin (Kelsey) Roberds of Olathe, KS, Elizabeth Roberds of Wildwood, MO, and Alexander Roberds of Arlington, VA; and a great-grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Diana's life will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Lebanon Senior Center, 707 S. Lebanon St., Lebanon, IN 46052.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.