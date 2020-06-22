Diana Jean Justice, 71, of Jonesboro, passed away at 10:06 am on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, December 16, 1948, to Wilbur and Wilmajean (Pritchett) Lloyd. On January 17, 1989, she married Michael Justice, who survives.
Diana worked at Good Neighbor Pharmacy, where she was a Pharmacy Tech. Her hobbies included spending time at the ocean in California, crocheting, and reading books. She especially treasured the time she spent with her mother, nieces, nephews, and her little dog, Ebbie.
Survivors include her mother, Wilmajean Lloyd of Jonesboro; husband, Michael Justice of Jonesboro; brothers, William (Patricia) Lloyd of Jonesboro and Lon Lloyd of CA; sisters, Bernadine Ferguson of CA and Linda (Steven) Shoppe of SC; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Lloyd, Sr., and her brother, Wilbur Lloyd, Jr..
At Diana’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
