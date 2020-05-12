Diana Jane Eddleman, 68, Summitville, IN, passed away at home on May 10 surrounded by loved ones after a long-term illness. Diana was born in Anderson to John Edward and Mary Jane (Howard) Brewer.
Survivors include husband, Glenn Ray Eddleman; three children; Kerry Williams, Jill (Miccah) Battishill, and Reid Eddleman; two granddaughters, Kennedy and Delaney Battishill; sister; Anita Moulton.
Private services will be held at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service in Anderson with a celebration of life memorial held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Hazelbaker Library in Summitville.
Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
