Dexter Franklin, 76, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his Fairmount, Indiana residence.
Dexter was born on Sept. 14, 1943, in Amburgey, Kentucky, son of the late Lawrence and Nora (Mullins) Franklin. Dexter married Maxine Mullins on March 13, 1963, in Jefferson, Kentucky. Maxine preceded him in death on Nov. 27, 2007. He married Sandra Sue Timmons Smith on May 10, 2008. Sandra survives. Dexter retired from General Motors in July 1998 after working 30 years. Dexter was a member of the Fairmount Lions Club and Sunnycrest Baptist Church where he was an usher and the Seniors Breakfast cook. He enjoyed gardening and doing yard work.
Dexter is survived by his wife Sandra; daughters Joanne (Jim) Jones, Peru, and Robin Long, Fairmount; sister, Marie Fields, Corbin, KY; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, step children; Bonnie (Greg) Watson, Marion, Howard (Renee) Smith, Jonesboro, Billie Laughman, Kokomo, Brandi (John) Lenfestey, Marion; 10 step-grandchildren, and 12 step great-grandchildren.
Dexter was also preceded in death by his son Brian Franklin, two brothers, Cordis Franklin and Ivan Franklin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Indiana. Due to the Covid-19 health restrictions private family services will be held. Burial will be at Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnycrest Baptist Church, 2172 W. Chapel Pike, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
