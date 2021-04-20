DeWayne E. "Dee" Lamb, 60, of Marion, passed away at 8:30 am on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Tipton on June 6, 1960, to Daniel and Joyce (Evans) Lamb. On February 6, 1982, he married Karen K. Green, who survives.
DeWayne graduated from Eastern Howard High School in 1978. He had worked at Stanley Steemer, Rolling Meadows (maintenance) in LaFontaine, Shirt Shed/Signal Artwear in Wabash, and Greentown Ford. DeWayne lived a life focused on faith, family, farming, and football. He will be remembered as a hard-working and lovingly ornery man who will be missed dearly.
