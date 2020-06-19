On Saturday June 13, 2020 at 3:27 am Detra Diane Lindsey went home to be with her Lord.
Detra was born on September 21, 1957 to the late Willa Mae Collins and Leroy Davis. Detra was raised by her mother and step father William Collins I.
Detra was baptized at an early age at St. Paul Baptist Church in Marion, IN. Due to a tragedy death Detra lost her First Love, Robin (Head) Bowlds, the father of her four children. Later in life she married Jimmy Lindsey.
Detra is survived by her husband Jimmy Lindsey, Marion, IN; father Leroy Davis, Chicago IL; daughters Christal Davis, Marion, IN, Malissa (Christopher) Barton, Cumming, GA and Tara Davis, Indianapolis, IN; son Nadar Davis, Marion, IN; brothers Lewis F. Davis, Marion, IN, Jeffery Davis, Kokomo, IN, Andre (Lisa) Collins of Indianapolis, IN; siblings Julia (Andrew) Durden, and Jerry (Dorothy) Polk, Chicago, IL; Joseph (Kenyette) Stribler, Leroy Barnard, Alicia Miles, Eric Davis all of Minneapolis, MN; step siblings Cynthia Collins, Lansing, IL, Donna (Lee) Flowers, Marion, IN, Yolanda (Inman) Collins; 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Detra was preceded in death by her parents William (Willa Mae) Collins, grandparents Tom (Pearl) Stanley, aunt Eva Stanley, grandfather Leonard Davis, step brother William Collins II and granddaughter Nya Mae Cope.
Services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Trinity Victory Baptist Church, 2001 S. Gallatin Street, Marion, IN.
Calling hours from 11-1, Service at 1pm. Pastor Standford Bolden, Officiating.
Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 526 S. McClure Street, Marion, IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.