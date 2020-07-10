Desiree Deloris James, age 29, departed this life on July 5, 2020. Desiree was born in Marion, Indiana on February 5, 1991to Larry (Karol) Emmons and Arty James. Desiree accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age.
Desiree was a fun loving character who adored her family and loved to dance. Desiree’s greatest accomplishment was starting her own business “Dezzi Does It” she tailored the needs of her individual customers which exemplified her creativity. Desiree had three children Tayanna (9), Dalaysia (8) and Jasir (2) they were the LOVE of her life! Desiree will forever be loved and missed b y all who knew her.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 10:30- 11:30 a.m. at Greater Second Baptist Church 705 W. 26th Street. Due to the Covid-19 a Face Mask will be required to enter, NO exceptions! A private viewing will be held for family ONLY!
Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service, 526 S. McClure Street, Marion, IN.
