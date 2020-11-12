Derrick A. Sulfridge, 37, of Converse passed away on November 8, 2020 in Wabash, Indiana. Derrick was born in Marion and lived all of his life in Converse.
Derrick attended Oak Hill Schools and later worked with his brother in the tree trimming business. He was a talented tattoo artist and took great pride in the artistry of tattoo design. Derrick spent his free time listening to music, drawing and most of all he loved being around children.
