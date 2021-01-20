Derek Lamont Barnett, 50, of Indianapolis, passed away at 10:08 am on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on April 30, 1970.
Derek was a 1988 graduate of Marion High School and attended Indiana University. He worked as a security guard for 12 years with Core Civic Marion County Jail II in Indianapolis. As a child, Derek played basketball at the Marion PAL Club, little league baseball at Lincoln Field, and football in middle school. He was a member of the 1987 Marion Giants state championship basketball team. His favorite coaches were his father, James, and Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots. Derek, better known as "Big D", was an avid sports fanatic. He loved the Michigan Wolverines and the New England Patriots. His favorite athlete was quarterback Tom Brady. Derek liked to follow sports statistics with all of his Facebook friends. He liked music, especially Hip-Hop and R&B. Derek loved the Lord and was baptized at a young age at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
